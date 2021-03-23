2021 March 23 08:17

Qatar Petroleum signs a long-term SPA to supply 2 MTPA of LNG to China’s Sinopec

Qatar Petroleum today entered into a 10-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) for the supply of 2 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to the People's Republic of China, according to the company's release.



Under the agreement, LNG deliveries will commence in January 2022, and will be delivered to Sinopec’s LNG terminals in China. This SPA further demonstrates the State of Qatar’s continued commitment to meeting the growing energy demand of its customers globally in the form of reliable long term LNG supplies.



Since the first LNG delivery in September 2009 to date, Qatar has supplied China with more than 62 million tons of LNG. China is a key and strategic energy partner for the State of Qatar throughout the entire energy value chain. It is also a main driver of the growth in the global LNG market as the government adopts increasingly progressive environmental policies.​