  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 22 16:58

    Qatar Petroleum issues invitation to tender package to ship owners for future LNG carrier fleet

    Qatar Petroleum issued an 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) for the chartering of LNG carriers for its future LNG shipping requirements, including its ongoing expansion projects in the North Field, which will raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum today to 126 million tons per annum by 2027.

    The ITT package, which was issued to a large group of LNG ship owners, aims at selecting world-class ship owners for the long-term time charter of LNG carriers to satisfy the future requirements of Qatar Petroleum and its subsidiaries.

    In addition to the North Field Expansion Project, the ITT package also covers the requirements for the LNG volumes that will be produced from the Golden Pass LNG export project in the United States. Furthermore, the ITT includes options to replace time charters for a number of Qatar's LNG carriers that will expire in the next few years.

    Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said, “The release of this ITT package reflects the steadfast progress Qatar Petroleum is making on the expansion of our LNG production capacity both in Qatar and abroad.”

    Upon receiving the responses to the ITT, Qatar Petroleum will review bidders’ technical and commercial capabilities with the objective of assigning selected ship owners to the shipyards’ construction slots, which were previously reserved at a number of Chinese and Korean shipyards.

    H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by saying, “As we have previously announced, Qatar Petroleum entered into agreements with major Korean and Chinese shipyards to reserve LNG ship construction capacity for building as many as 100 new LNG carriers to cater for the needs of North Field Expansion Project as well as for Qatar Petroleum’s future LNG carrier fleet requirements, in what will be the largest LNG shipbuilding program in history. The release of this ITT package is a major milestone in our efforts towards securing the most qualified ship owners and operators for our future LNG carrier fleet.”

    Qatar Petroleum has entrusted Qatargas with the management of this important ship-owner selection program on its behalf. As the World's Premier LNG Company, Qatargas has a proven track-record of establishing long-term partnerships that have successfully and safely operated a fleet of 45 Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG carriers, the world’s largest LNG carriers, which constitute the backbone of Qatar's LNG carrier fleet today.​

Другие новости по темам: Qatar Petroleum  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 22

17:16 Dublin Port invites alternative views on post-2040 port capacity challenge
17:15 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for YM Constancy
16:58 Qatar Petroleum issues invitation to tender package to ship owners for future LNG carrier fleet
16:54 RF Government approves long-term programme of LNG production development
16:35 ClassNK issues AiP for design of methanol dual-fueled tanker
16:15 First vessel call at HHLA PLT Italy
15:39 Ghana's first floating LNG FRU classed by BV
14:14 Wärtsilä to deliver cargo handling and fuel supply systems for six very large LPG carrier vessels
12:14 MOL invests in Norway's Larvik Shipping
11:44 Solstad Offshore sells its two vessels Lady Astrid and Lady Caronline
10:59 Stockholm Norvik Port winner of prestigious construction prize
10:42 Navigation season opens on the Saimaa Canal
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 22, 2021
09:59 Brittany Ferries plots recovery course, after worst year in decades
09:38 Islands growth deal for Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles
09:27 Week starts with oil prices decrease
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 19

2021 March 21

16:12 Sanmar delivers latest in popular compact tug series
15:06 MOL to move into ocean shipping of liquefied CO2 ocean transport business through investment in Norway's Larvik Shipping AS
13:44 Cutter Seneca crewmembers return home following 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol
12:19 Belfast Harbour supports Business in the Community Digital Donation Appeal
11:24 Princess Cruises reveals details of all inclusive UK 'Summer Seacations' on MedallionClass® ships
10:49 COVID-19 crew change crisis still a challenge - IMO Secretary-General

2021 March 20

15:16 Belfast Harbour launches community awards fund
14:12 PSA and Duisport team up to invest in multimodal logistics facilities in Asia and enhance Europe-Asia connectivity
13:36 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:31 Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work
12:09 Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick
11:46 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS
11:13 UK ports industry calls on UK administrations to prioritise industry over politics
10:53 Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port
10:22 Seabin collects plastics from Kaiserhafen
09:55 Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021
10:11 Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:47 Icebreaker assistance period completed at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk
09:25 Oil prices are rising
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18
08:38 MAN Energy Solutions announces world-first ME-GA engine demonstration

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput
18:31 Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone
18:09 Damen signs with South Port New Zealand for ATD 2412
17:50 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group
17:16 H2Gate: towards transhipment of 1 million tons of green hydrogen in the Amsterdam port