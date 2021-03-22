  The version for the print
    DNV models 20,000 years of weather and power outputs for ISO New England to support energy reliability studies

    DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider generated and analyzed 20,000 years of plausible weather and power production for ISO New England (ISO-NE), according to DNV's release. With the completion of this project, which began at the end of 2019, ISO-NE can now understand the magnitude, frequency and duration of events like cold snaps or heat waves which drive regional load, as well as their correlation to wind and solar lulls as they pertain to current and future variable energy resources like wind and solar energy plants.

    Climate change is increasing the risk and frequency of rare or extreme weather events and disruptions to the stability of the electrical grid. Amplifying the need for risk analysis and forecasting for these events is the significant growth of offshore wind on the East Coast of the United States and its impact on grid operations due to variable and uncertain weather patterns.

    New England is expected to significantly increase the amount of electricity generated by offshore wind in the next decade, as well as continuing to develop other variable energy resources (VER) like solar and onshore wind. The analysis assesses the reliability of variable energy resources during extreme weather events such as extended-duration cold snaps and heat waves or wind and solar generation lulls. It included the probability of these types of events as well as the associated system electric load and its correlation across the regional Load Zones.

    To perform this analysis, DNV applied its Stochastic Engine tool, which was developed to tackle time-series-based statistical problems at scale. The Stochastic Engine resamples any time series (wind speed, irradiance, price, load) into parallel, plausible scenarios that preserve all temporal and co-variability relationships within the data. The model simulates expected power production during each weather scenario, creating at least 20,000 years’ worth of hourly time series of weather and power outputs for wind and solar installations as well as electrical system load – or alternate realities that accurately reflect the full range of climate and weather variability of a specific region, in this case New England. This project is one of the most comprehensive variability assessments that has been performed, focusing not only on onshore and offshore wind and regional solar generation during weather events but also on the power demand associated with these events.

    About DNV

    DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

    DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry.

2021 March 22

18:47 UK government issues update on The Net Zero Innovation Portfolio
18:00 Klaipeda Seaport keeps its cargo turnover speed
17:39 Sever Bay Port terminal obtains state expert approval
17:16 Dublin Port invites alternative views on post-2040 port capacity challenge
17:15 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for YM Constancy
16:58 Qatar Petroleum issues invitation to tender package to ship owners for future LNG carrier fleet
16:54 RF Government approves long-term programme of LNG production development
16:35 ClassNK issues AiP for design of methanol dual-fueled tanker
16:15 First vessel call at HHLA PLT Italy
15:39 Ghana's first floating LNG FRU classed by BV
14:14 Wärtsilä to deliver cargo handling and fuel supply systems for six very large LPG carrier vessels
12:14 MOL invests in Norway's Larvik Shipping
11:44 Solstad Offshore sells its two vessels Lady Astrid and Lady Caronline
10:59 Stockholm Norvik Port winner of prestigious construction prize
10:42 Navigation season opens on the Saimaa Canal
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 22, 2021
09:59 Brittany Ferries plots recovery course, after worst year in decades
09:38 Islands growth deal for Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles
09:27 Week starts with oil prices decrease
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 19

2021 March 21

16:12 Sanmar delivers latest in popular compact tug series
15:06 MOL to move into ocean shipping of liquefied CO2 ocean transport business through investment in Norway's Larvik Shipping AS
13:44 Cutter Seneca crewmembers return home following 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol
12:19 Belfast Harbour supports Business in the Community Digital Donation Appeal
11:24 Princess Cruises reveals details of all inclusive UK 'Summer Seacations' on MedallionClass® ships
10:49 COVID-19 crew change crisis still a challenge - IMO Secretary-General

2021 March 20

15:16 Belfast Harbour launches community awards fund
14:12 PSA and Duisport team up to invest in multimodal logistics facilities in Asia and enhance Europe-Asia connectivity
13:36 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:31 Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work
12:09 Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick
11:46 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS
11:13 UK ports industry calls on UK administrations to prioritise industry over politics
10:53 Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port
10:22 Seabin collects plastics from Kaiserhafen
09:55 Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021
10:11 Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:47 Icebreaker assistance period completed at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk
09:25 Oil prices are rising
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18
08:38 MAN Energy Solutions announces world-first ME-GA engine demonstration

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput