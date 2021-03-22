2021 March 22 16:35

ClassNK issues AiP for design of methanol dual-fueled tanker

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of a methanol dual-fueled tanker developed by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd., according to ClassNK release.

The Society confirmed the design’s compliance with the IMO's “Interim Guidelines for the Safety of Ships using Methyl/Ethyl Alcohol as fuels” published in December 2020, and the “Guidelines for Ships Using Low-Flashpoint Fuels” published by the Society in 2019.

Features of the design announced by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine Engineering are as follows: “In detail design, regarding methanol fuel, due consideration is required to properly reduce potential risk of fire and leakage by its low flash point and toxic. Our tanker is carefully designed to install a main engine and methanol fuel supply system such as fuel pump, fuel tank and fuel control system which enable to use both methanol fuel and fuel oil. Our tanker also uses double walled fuel oil piping, a leak detection system, etc. to ensure higher safety against leakage and fire.”

Since the safety requirements for the use of low-flashpoint fuels such as methanol were not clearly provided in the IGF Code, the Society developed its own guidelines in 2019 for such fuels based on IMO discussions and technological trends at that time. Following the publication of the IMO interim guidelines in December 2020, which was approved by the MSC 102, ClassNK carried out the design review for the AiP based on the IMO interim guidelines as well as its guidelines.