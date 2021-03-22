2021 March 22 16:15

First vessel call at HHLA PLT Italy

On 20 March 2021, the roro freighter Ulusoy 14 docked at the HHLA PLT Italy terminal in Trieste, according to HHLA's release. This is the first commercial vessel call at the new multi-function terminal majority-owned by Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) since the beginning of the year.

The M/S Ulusoy 14 is a RoRo ferry of the shipping company Ulusoy Sealines, based in Turkey with a longstanding experience in servicing the Mediterranean, represented in Italy by the General Agent Samer & Co. Shipping. The vessel operates in regular liner service between Cesme, located west of Izmir in Turkey, and the Adriatic seaport of Trieste. In future, Ulusoy Sealines will call at the HHLA PLT Italy terminal every Saturday to discharge and load trucks, trailers and swap body containers.

The ship has a length of 208 metres and a capacity of 4,100 lane metres. A new 35-metre-wide ramp specially built for RoRo handling is available at HHLA PLT Italy able to handle the newest generation of RoRo ships deployed in the Mediterranean.

ABOUT HHLA

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of Europe's leading logistics companies. With a tight network of sea-port terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, excellent hinterland connections and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub along the transport flows of the future. Its business model is based on innovative technologies and is committed to sustainability.