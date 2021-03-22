2021 March 22 14:14

Wärtsilä to deliver cargo handling and fuel supply systems for six very large LPG carrier vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä has won the contract to supply the Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply systems for six new 93,000 m3 capacity Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier vessels, according to the company's release.

The ships are being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China for Singapore-based Petredec. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in March 2021. These will be among the largest vessels of this type ever built. They will be fitted with Wärtsilä's well-proven and highly efficient Cargo Handling system and the unique Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply system (LFSS). Wärtsilä is currently the only company with LFSSs in operation, and has also a significant number of these units on order. The onboard Wärtsilä solutions will be supported with the company's digital Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring system to provide real-time data that will allow optimal operational efficiency at all times.

About Wärtsilä:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.