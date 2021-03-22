  The version for the print
  • 2021 March 22 09:38

    Islands growth deal for Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles

    Lerwick Port Authority says it has welcomed the UK/Scottish Governments' £100 million Islands Deal for Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles.

    Captain Calum Grains, Lerwick Port Authority Chief Executive, said: “Signing of the Deal is a major step forward, with huge potential for the three island groups, all-the-more so during the rebuilding from the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Funding from Shetland’s share of the deal means we can now progress our game-changing Ultra-Deep-Water Quay project on the sound footing of Government financial support and with the support of our partners.”

2021 March 22

