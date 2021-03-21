  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 21 16:12

    Sanmar delivers latest in popular compact tug series

    Sanmar Shipyards has delivered another vessel in its popular Delicay series of powerful compact tugboats – this time to its own fleet.

    Like its sister tugs, Delicay Vlll is a versatile Z-drive tractor tug built to Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd’s exclusive to Sanmar TRAktor-Z 2500SX design, created in close partnership with the Turkish tug-builder and operator. Designed for maximum efficiency in both harbour ship handling and towing duties, the 25.3m x 12m x 6.1m Delicay Vlll offers dependable omnidirectional performance.

    Built at Sanmar Shipyards Altinova, the tug is powered by 2x 2100kW main engines, giving it a speed ahead of around 12 knots and an impressive 75 tonnes of bollard pull. It has a fuel oil capacity of 84m3.

    The tug’s wheelhouse is designed for maximum 360-degree visibility from the aft-based main console. Main engine exhaust stacks have been routed in areas of natural blind spots, such as the door frame and window mullions, to reduce visibility obstructions around the wheelhouse perimeter. Overhead windows and a rotating mast allow for overhead visibility and ability to undertake operations under the flare of a ship.

    Ship handling and towing duties are performed using a double drum winch and dual aperture staple combination off the aft main deck.

    Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar, said: “Like our external customers, we have been delighted with the performance of the Delicay class tugs. Their state-of-the-art design was achieved through extensive physical model testing and computational fluid dynamics simulations which, coupled with the use of the latest technologies, means this small tug can achieve and often exceed the work capacity of its larger predecessors. The compact design offers owners and operators the versatility and flexibility to customize the vessel to their specific operational needs.”

    Delicay Vlll, which has a dedicated Fi-Fi diesel, will join other Sanmar fleet tugs operating in Nemrut Bay in the Aegean Sea west coast Turkey where it will replace the tug Bogacay Xl. The Sanmar fleet operates from major ports around the Turkish coast.

    Korhan Doruk, Towage and Pilotage Services Director of Sanmar, said: “We are handling an increasing amount of container ship traffic and this is likely to continue in future. The tractor tug design, with two thrusters at the bow forward amidships, is ideally suited to this sort of work as it offers excellent maneuverability and power in all directions, a particular advantage being its ability to offer strength and power when operating sideways. That is why we are increasing the number of this type of tug in our fleet. Our captains are delighted with the opportunities they provide for handling very large vessels, as are our customers.”

    Sanmar is currently working on two more tugs in this popular class – Delicay lX and Delicay Xll.

Другие новости по темам: Robert Allan, Sanmar, tugs  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 21

16:12 Sanmar delivers latest in popular compact tug series
15:06 MOL to move into ocean shipping of liquefied CO2 ocean transport business through investment in Norway's Larvik Shipping AS
13:44 Cutter Seneca crewmembers return home following 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol
12:19 Belfast Harbour supports Business in the Community Digital Donation Appeal
11:24 Princess Cruises reveals details of all inclusive UK 'Summer Seacations' on MedallionClass® ships
10:49 COVID-19 crew change crisis still a challenge - IMO Secretary-General

2021 March 20

15:16 Belfast Harbour launches community awards fund
14:12 PSA and Duisport team up to invest in multimodal logistics facilities in Asia and enhance Europe-Asia connectivity
13:36 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:31 Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work
12:09 Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick
11:46 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS
11:13 UK ports industry calls on UK administrations to prioritise industry over politics
10:53 Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port
10:22 Seabin collects plastics from Kaiserhafen
09:55 Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021
10:11 Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:47 Icebreaker assistance period completed at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk
09:25 Oil prices are rising
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18
08:38 MAN Energy Solutions announces world-first ME-GA engine demonstration

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput
18:31 Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone
18:09 Damen signs with South Port New Zealand for ATD 2412
17:50 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group
17:16 H2Gate: towards transhipment of 1 million tons of green hydrogen in the Amsterdam port
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2021
16:09 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
15:47 Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine enter into a MoU with the purpose of building a green ammonia facility based on SOEC electrolysis
15:19 Singapore reaffirms role of ReCAAP and its efforts to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia
14:53 Container ship "Barys" makes maiden voyage on Aktau-Baku route as part of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
14:20 Maritec offers enhanced bunker testing as Phenol content rises
14:01 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
13:38 Russian Fishery Company licensed its training center
13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport