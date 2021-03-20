2021 March 20 09:55

Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

A message from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green regarding the State of Florida’s proposed nearly $260 million in COVID-19 relief funding for Florida’s 15 seaports:



“We are extremely grateful to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault for their continued support of Florida’s seaports, which are vital economic engines for our state. COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruption to the global economy and supply chain, bringing cruise business to a halt and reducing cargo volumes and revenue for Florida ports. Economic relief for our ports ensures we can continue to do the important work we do to connect Florida’s businesses to the global economy, create and protect Florida jobs, and do our part to help lead the economic recovery of our state.”



Florida’s seaports are critically important to the state’s economy. Cargo and cruise activity through Jacksonville’s seaport alone generates nearly 139,300 jobs in Florida and more than $31.1 billion in annual economic impact for the region and state.