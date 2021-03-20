  The version for the print
  • 2021 March 20 15:16

    Belfast Harbour launches community awards fund

    Belfast Harbour has launched its 2021 Belfast Harbour Community Awards Fund, a new £50,000 programme designed to help support the work of grass-roots community organisations and charities.

    The Fund will provide individual grants of up to £2,500 and will be open to eligible community organisations, not for profit groups, and charities which are registered in Northern Ireland.

    The Belfast Harbour Community Awards Fund will open for applications twice this year, with the first round between 16th March 2021 and 16th April 2021 and the second in Autumn 2021.

    The Fund is open to projects and initiatives that align with Belfast Harbour’s responsible business priorities of supporting employability and skills, the environment and communities.

    To be eligible, projects must positively impact their local community, for example, removing barriers to work, protecting the environment in which we live or improving communities.

    David Dobbin, Chair of Belfast Harbour, said: “We are delighted to launch the Belfast Harbour Community Awards Fund and to open this first round of applications to organisations.

    “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sections of our society. As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour reinvests every penny of its net profits back into the development of our Port and Harbour Estate. We do this primarily for the benefit of our customers but also for our local communities and the whole region. As we respond to the social and economic impacts of the last year, we are committed to supporting projects that can help our local communities to recover.”

    He added: We have a well established track record of supporting our local communities and charitable, training/employment and environmental initiatives.  This new fund will supplement our ongoing work with our existing charity and delivery partners and will enable Belfast Harbour to support new grass-roots community based activities at this especially challenging time.”

    In order to be considered, organisations should complete the Belfast Harbour Community Awards application form, and include details and costs about the proposed project.

2021 March 20

15:16 Belfast Harbour launches community awards fund
14:12 PSA and Duisport team up to invest in multimodal logistics facilities in Asia and enhance Europe-Asia connectivity
13:36 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:31 Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work
12:09 Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick
11:46 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS
11:13 UK ports industry calls on UK administrations to prioritise industry over politics
10:53 Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port
10:22 Seabin collects plastics from Kaiserhafen
09:55 Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021
10:11 Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:47 Icebreaker assistance period completed at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk
09:25 Oil prices are rising
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18
08:38 MAN Energy Solutions announces world-first ME-GA engine demonstration

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput
18:31 Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone
18:09 Damen signs with South Port New Zealand for ATD 2412
17:50 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group
17:16 H2Gate: towards transhipment of 1 million tons of green hydrogen in the Amsterdam port
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2021
16:09 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
15:47 Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine enter into a MoU with the purpose of building a green ammonia facility based on SOEC electrolysis
15:19 Singapore reaffirms role of ReCAAP and its efforts to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia
14:53 Container ship "Barys" makes maiden voyage on Aktau-Baku route as part of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
14:20 Maritec offers enhanced bunker testing as Phenol content rises
14:01 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
13:38 Russian Fishery Company licensed its training center
13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport
09:37 Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18, 2021
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 17

18:16 Crowley, ESVAGT to partner to add vessel and service capacity for the U.S. offshore wind industry
17:49 Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal
17:26 ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution