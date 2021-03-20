  The version for the print
    Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work

    Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Latinos to Work by Latino Leaders Magazine, the only national magazine fully dedicated to showcasing and promoting leadership in the Latino community in the U.S.

    Presented by Latino Leaders Magazine, the index recognizes the top 25 U.S. companies across various industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, health, finance, and food and beverage based on opportunities such as financial stability, clear paths to career advancement and an inclusive environment. The company's inclusion marks the second year it has been recognized on the listing of best employers for Latinos.

    "At Carnival Corporation, diversity is a critical part of how we operate, and we are committed to a positive and empowering corporate culture for all of our dedicated and passionate employees," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, whose U.S. brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. "We believe that proactively building a diverse and inclusive workforce is not only the right way to operate, but it is also a business imperative. With employees from nearly 150 countries, we know there is a compelling advantage to having people with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives organized around a common objective, and we fully embrace the importance of the power of diversity, equity and inclusion in driving innovation and performance to help us consistently exceed the expectations of our guests."

    The listing of top employers for Latinos was developed through a detailed analysis by the magazine's research team and based on information provided by partners including the Association of Latino Professionals For America, Prospanica and Latino Corporate Directors Association, among others. The final list of honorees was selected using a number of criteria that focused on several areas of an inclusive workforce, including both internal and external outreach initiatives; career opportunities; programs to recruit, promote and retain Latinos; representation in the boardroom and C-Suite level; percentage of Hispanic employees; and community service.

    In addition to the top employers for Latinos recognition from Latino Leaders Magazine, Carnival Corporation has received a series of recognitions for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, including recent honors from Forbes based on the publication's annual listings of America's Best Large Employers of 2021, Best Employers for Diversity for 2020 and America's Best Employers for Women in 2020.

    The company was also recently recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work. Additionally, Carnival Corporation recently earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the fifth consecutive year.

    About Carnival Corporation & plc
    Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

