2021 March 19 17:54
CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
CMA CGM has announced the updated Winter Surcharge applying in the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga from April 1st to 30th, 2021:
Equipment: Dry & Reefer
From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic, Black Sea, West Med, East Med, Adriatic, North Africa & Morocco to St Petersburg, Bronka & Ust-Luga: EUR 90 per TEU
From other ports: not applicable
From St Petersburg, Bronka & Ust-Luga to worldwide: USD 55 per TEU
