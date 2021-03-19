2021 March 19 17:54

CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga

CMA CGM has announced the updated Winter Surcharge applying in the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga from April 1st to 30th, 2021:

Equipment: Dry & Reefer

From North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic, Black Sea, West Med, East Med, Adriatic, North Africa & Morocco to St Petersburg, Bronka & Ust-Luga: EUR 90 per TEU

From other ports: not applicable

From St Petersburg, Bronka & Ust-Luga to worldwide: USD 55 per TEU