2021 March 19 15:38

TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln

Russian largest container operator PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group has published its consolidated financial statements for 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Key financial results:

- The Company's net profit for the reporting period increased by 7.7% compared with 2019 and totaled 12 bln 659 mln roubles.

- The earnings totaled 103 bln 497 mln roubles which is 20.1% more than the previous year.

- EBITDA increased by 13.3% year-to year and reached 22 bln 645 mln roubles.

- Adjusted EBITDA margin increased up to 55.5% compared with 52.7% last year.

- Net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2,4х.

Key operating results:

- In 2020 the Russian market of container railway transportation continued to grow: if 2019 showed 12.4% growth, in 2020 the growth rate reached 16.3%; total volume reached a new historically high level of 5.8 mln TEU. The main drivers were international transportations which increased by 19.4%, the transit in particular increased by 37.5%.

- Volume of transportation managed by the Company in 2020 grew more quickly (+17.3 to the level of 2019) and reached a record of 2.405 mln TEU.

- Volume of profitable transportations showed the highest level in the Company’s history totaling 1.946 mln TEU (+16.2% to 2019).

‘Past 2020 was the first year of PJSC TransContainer as a private company of Delo Group. In an environment of uncertainty and strong macroeconomic instability, the Company showed better operating and financial results, consolidated its leadership in the industry, continued developing the routes network and improving the quality of the customers service. The positive dynamics of the financial results is derived from the well-coordinated work of the renewed team: we reached record levels of profitable transportations volume, operational efficiency and labor productivity, we improved the system of the wagon fleet management and implemented a number of new technologies and business-solutions,’ noted Aleksandr Isurin, President of PJSC TransContainer.