2021 March 19 17:43

ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has celebrated the commencement of a project to build a new plasterboard factory at the Port of Newport, which will help create around 60 new full-time jobs in the area.

The new facility will be used to store gypsum, which will be delivered by ship before being used for the manufacture of plasterboard. This will eliminate the need to transport raw materials from the port to an in-land factory by road, which will help reduce CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, the factory will benefit from green power generated by ABP’s on-site renewables, including wind and solar sources.

As part of the project, ABP, together with a number of European-based inward investors, has invested around £23 million to create the new manufacturing facility in Newport. Welsh Government has also contributed £750,000 in support of the project.

Construction of the new factory is planned to commence in April 2021 and will be delivered by Knights Brown, a company based locally at Bridgend.





