2021 March 19 16:43

dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie

dship Carriers has increased its fleet with another newbuild of the latest generation, eco-friendlier F-500 vessel type. With this new vessel, dship is enhancing its capabilities in the multi-purpose heavy lift market.

On March 3, 2021, dship Carriers launched its latest fleet member: the MV Charlie. This vessel is equipped with two Liebherr cranes, featuring a lifting capacity of 250 metric tons (MT) each, and has a deadweight of 12,385 MT.

As part of the new generation of economic multi-purpose heavy lift vessels, which were developed to reduce fuel consumption and increase stowage flexibility, the MV Charlie is equipped with a Becker Mewis Duct® and a Becker Rudder, two devices utilizing energy-saving technology. They consist of two elements mounted on the vessel in front of the propeller and an integrated fin system. The newest fleet member is dship’s next step toward environmentally friendlier shipping solutions supporting lower consumption.

dship Carriers’ fleet currently consist of several F-500 multi-purpose heavy lift vessels—the strongest, MV Mick and MV Keith, have a combined lifting capacity of up to 500 MT. With a 75-meter-long main cargo hold and adjustable tween decks, the F-500 vessel type provides various stowage options for clients’ needs.

“The MV Charlie is a further part of dship Carriers’ fleet expansion program, and it is part of the company’s sustainable growth for the future. We are proud of our contribution and wish the crew all the best on future voyages,” said Lars Feller, Global Vice President, dship Carriers.