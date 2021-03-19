  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 19 13:59

    Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA

    On 15 March 2021 Sovcomflot and Shell broke new ground, with the completion of the first ever Aframax tanker fuelling using LNG in the USA, Sovcomflot says in a press release.

    Sovcomflot’s Gagarin Prospect, on long-term charter to Shell, was en-route from Corpus Christi to Europe.  She received 1,075 cubic metres of marine LNG from the Shell NA LNG LLC chartered Q-LNG 4000 outside the Port of Canaveral, Florida. This represented the first ever ship-to-ship LNG fuelling of a large capacity Aframax tanker in the USA.

    This event demonstrates the rapid expansion of LNG bunkering infrastructure globally. The deviation from the vessel’s usual voyage route amounted to less than 150 nautical miles (0.5 days) and the bunkering time was 11 hours. LNG can now be supplied ship-to-ship on the principal transatlantic tanker trade routes between Europe and the US Gulf, and the US Gulf and East Coast Canada, which has seen traffic increasing rapidly as a result of the growth in WTI crude exports from the US Gulf.  

    Gagarin Prospect is the lead vessel in SCF Group’s pioneering series of dual fuelled 'Green Funnel' Aframax tankers, delivered in 2018/2019, and one of two in the series on long-term time charter to Shell. The continued expansion of LNG fuelling in the United States facilitates the growing use of vessels able to utilise LNG in their main engines, auxiliaries and boilers, providing for a much reduced emissions’ footprint compared with conventionally fuelled tankers.

    Performing this voyage using LNG fuel rather than permissible conventional fuels and including discharge operations, SCF’s technical team estimate reductions in CO2 emissions of 24 per cent, SOx emissions reduced by 100 per cent and NOx emissions reduced by 95 per cent. The fuel economy from using LNG as a main fuel amounts to 10-12 per cent compared to conventional fuels.

    Sergey Popravko, Chief Operating Officer of SCF Group, said:

    “This is another important milestone highlighting the progress of the сombined efforts of Shell and Sovcomflot to reduce the environmental impact of energy shipping. Our work started back in 2018, with the first marine LNG fuelling operation of Gagarin Prospect in the Port of Rotterdam.  The current LNG-bunkering confirms the leadership position of Sovcomflot in “green” shipping and our responsible approach to environmental safety, which lies at the heart of SCF’s activity. We are investing significant efforts to the transition of our fleet towards energy efficiency and the use of cleaner fuels.

    “We are pleased that Shell has opened up LNG fuelling along this important transatlantic trade route, demonstrating that marine LNG fuelling infrastructure is no longer limited to hubs in Northern Europe and Singapore.

    “It is symbolic that the bunkering took place at the Port of Canaveral, being the space hub of the United States of America, involving the Russian tanker Gagarin Prospect named after Planet Earth’s first cosmonaut.”

    Karrie Trauth, General Manager, Shell Shipping & Maritime Americas, said:

    “As part of Shell’s target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society, we are working with customers across every sector to help them decarbonize. LNG is the choice today for new builds to help slow the rate of global greenhouse gas emissions while we work hard at developing zero-emissions fuels. I’m pleased to see the first Aframax tanker fuelled with LNG in the United States as this is an important milestone for the industry.”

    Sovcomflot (SCF Group) stands at the forefront of decarbonisation and reducing the environmental risks of fleet operations. The company is making a transition from heavy fuels to “greener” gas, constantly replenishing the fleet with "green" vessels.

    At the moment, SCF’s fleet operates 6 LNG-fuelled Aframax tankers, with 5 more LNG-powered vessels on order (2 crude and 3 oil-product tankers) and being built at the Zvezda Shipyard (Primorsky Krai). In addition, the entire fleet of gas carriers uses LNG as their main fuel (12 vessels in operation and 19 LNGCs under construction). By 2025, 42 SCF vessels will be fully operated on environmentally safe liquefied gas, which will significantly reduce the impact on the environment.

    In 2015, Sovcomflot and Shell embarked on an ambitious project to introduce LNG as a fuel for large-capacity tankers.

    In February 2018, Shell has signed long-term charter agreements with SCF Group for the operation of two 'Green Funnel' Aframax tankers (with a deadweight of 114,000 tonnes each). Gagarin Prospect is the flagship of this series, named after the first cosmonaut on Earth, Yury Gagarin. The vessel entered into charter in July 2018. The second tanker, Samuel Prospect, is named after the founder of Shell Transport & Trading Co, Sir Marcus Samuel, was transferred to the commercial management of Shell in 2019.

    Gagarin Prospect was the first LNG-powered Aframax in the world, specially designed to operate on LNG. She was delivered in July 2018 and is the lead ship in a series of six sister vessels.

    In October 2018, Shell’s bunker vessel Cardissa delivered the first ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG to SCF’s Gagarin Prospect at the Port of Rotterdam, setting an important precedent for the global shipping industry, proving the feasibility of powering large-capacity vessels with LNG fuel.

    Adopting LNG as a primary fuel for Arctic shipping has a good potential given the fragile ecosystem of the Arctic region and the rapid development of new industrial projects underway there.

    In October 2018, another tanker of the Green series Lomonosov Prospect commenced an experimental voyage along the Northern Sea Route operating on LNG.

    In May 2019 Gagarin Prospect won a 2019 Marine Propulsion Award and was named 'Ship of the Year.'

    Using LNG as a fuel dramatically reduces vessel emissions into the atmosphere, enabling the significant reduction of the industry’s environmental impact. Reductions achieved are: Carbon dioxide (CO2) – 27 per cent; Sulphur oxides (SOx) – 100 per cent; Nitrogen oxides (NOx) – 76 per cent compared to the use of conventional fuel.

Другие новости по темам: Sovcomflot, Shell, bunkering, tankers, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021
10:11 Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:47 Icebreaker assistance period completed at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk
09:25 Oil prices are rising
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18
08:38 MAN Energy Solutions announces world-first ME-GA engine demonstration

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput
18:31 Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone
18:09 Damen signs with South Port New Zealand for ATD 2412
17:50 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group
17:16 H2Gate: towards transhipment of 1 million tons of green hydrogen in the Amsterdam port
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2021
16:09 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
15:47 Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine enter into a MoU with the purpose of building a green ammonia facility based on SOEC electrolysis
15:19 Singapore reaffirms role of ReCAAP and its efforts to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia
14:53 Container ship "Barys" makes maiden voyage on Aktau-Baku route as part of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
14:20 Maritec offers enhanced bunker testing as Phenol content rises
14:01 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
13:38 Russian Fishery Company licensed its training center
13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport
09:37 Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18, 2021
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 17

18:16 Crowley, ESVAGT to partner to add vessel and service capacity for the U.S. offshore wind industry
17:49 Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal
17:26 ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution
17:05 Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved
16:27 Contracts awarded for state-of-the-art service operation vessels for Dogger Bank wind farm
16:14 APM Terminals launches two further APIs this month
15:59 2.3 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022
15:04 Rolls-Royce receives EPA Tier 4 certification for mtu marine propulsion systems
14:23 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Vanino and De Kastri seaports
14:05 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 47% to 799,315 TEUs in February 2021
13:58 Rosmorport receives permission for commissioning of 5 objects of built real estate property in the seaport of Sabetta
13:29 Star Bulk Carriers announces closing of acquisition of 6 dry bulk vessels from Eneti
12:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt