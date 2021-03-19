2021 March 19 13:40

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020

In 2020, investments of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC exceeded RUB 1 billion, 26% more than in 2019.

The bulk of this amount was allocated for upgrading of the company’s fleet equipment. In particular, SP SPb purchased a wheel-mounted mobile crane Liebherr of 84 tonnes in capacity and a portal crane Vityaz with lifting capacity of 63 tonnes. The port also acquired additional magnetic devices and full-revolving hook assemblies of 40 tonnes in lifting capacity for Kondor portal cranes. The new equipment let the port facilitate its cargo handling operations.

In 2020, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased the area of its storage facilities by 8,000 square meters. The company built a multipurpose storage facility of open type for general cargo and a covered storage yard for metal goods.

SP SPb reconstructed two kilometers of its railways and acquired a new weight measuring facility intended for accounting of import cargo weight before the cargo is dispatched from the port by railway.

The port’s infrastructure expansion raised the demand for power supply to its facilities. In this respect, the company invested in modernization of its electricity supply network, particularly reconstruction of the distribution substation.

To enhance the performance and to ensure safety of loading/unloading operations, the company performed modernization of its outdoor lighting system and also equipped its berths with new fenders.

One of the key activities of SP SPb development programme is its IT projects. In December, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into test operation an information and logistics system ILSAR for automated accounting, planning of stevedore activities, online data exchange with Russian Railways. The company also introduced the SAP S/4HANA and SAP HCM systems to improve efficiency of procurement, accounting and tax treatment, personnel administration.

“The development of the port's terminal infrastructure, modernization of its equipment, improvement of its technological processes and development of the unified digital ecosystem will let Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC become one of the most advanced and sophisticated stevedoring companies in Russia”, – said Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of SP SPb.