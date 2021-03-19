  The version for the print
  2021 March 19 12:50

    Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority

    Royal IHC officially handed over the cutter suction dredger (CSD) MOHAB MAMEESH to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) on Thursday 18 March. The vessel is now ready for its official duties after successfully completing commissioning tests on the Dutch coastline and Haringvliet, according to the company's release.

    With the delivery of the 29,190kW heavy-duty rock CSD, SCA now owns one of the most powerful dredgers in the world. With an overall length of 147.4 metres and a total installed cutter power of 4,800kW, the MOHAB MAMEESH can dredge to a depth of 35 metres. There are also accommodation facilities on board that can house over 70 people.

    The MOHAB MAMEESH will primarily be deployed to maintain and improve the artificial sea-level area that connects the Mediterranean and Red seas. As the vessel was designed in close cooperation with SCA, it has the capacity to work effectively in the harsh conditions of the region.

    The new CSD will now be transported to Egypt. It will be first loaded on to a semi-submersible cargo vessel next week, after which it will depart from Rotterdam to the Suez Canal. Its sister vessel – HUSSEIN TANTAWY – is expected to depart for sea trials in the next couple of months.

     

