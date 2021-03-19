-
2021 March 19 10:11
Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $9 on the average
According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 19 March 2021 are as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $370 pmt (flat versus Tuesday; $15 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of MGO - $525 pmt (-$10 versus the previous period; the same as in Rotterdam).
Average price of ULSFO - $505 pmt (-$15 versus the previous period; $10 less than in Rotterdam).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $480 pmt (-$3 versus the previous period; $8 less than in Rotterdam).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.
