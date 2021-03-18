2021 March 18 18:31

Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone

Discovery Princess, the sixth Royal-class ship built for the ship operator Princess Cruises, a brand within Carnival Corporation, floated out today at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, according to the company's release. Interior fittings will now begin, leading the vessel to delivery, scheduled next year.



The new unit, at 145,000 gross tons, is built on the basis of the successful sister vessel project of Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess, built and delivered in the same shipyard starting from 2013, introducing a new generation of ships so well-received by the cruise passengers.



Like her sister ships, the vessel will represent a new technological benchmark in Europe and worldwide for her innovative layout, outstanding performances and the top quality of its state-of-the-art marine technology. She will be the best proof that innovation and customer care are fundamental levers in showcasing market leadership and will further consolidate Fincantieri’s long-time partnership with Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise ship operator and leisure travel company.



The partnership between the Monfalcone yard and Princess Cruises will continue with two next-generation cruise ships. These will be the largest built so far in Italy with a gross-tonnage of 175,000 tons, will accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and will be the first of the ship owner’s fleet to be dual-fuel powered primarily by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).