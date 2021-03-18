2021 March 18 17:50

Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group

The ship is to be put into operation in 2023

On 18 March 2021, Okskaya Shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) held a keel-laying ceremony for the crab-processing vessel of the Russian Crab Group’s new fleet. According to Russian Crab Group, it will be the first ship in a series of three DAMEN 5712Р ships built under the investment quotas programme.

The ceremony was attended by Okskaya Shipyard management and Damen Shipyards Group chairman Kommer Damen. They fixed the keel-laying plaque on the first section of the ship.

“The Russian Crab Group’s new fleet construction is being implemented as scheduled. Today, we start building a series of ships intended for crab harvesting and crab processing into cooked-frozen products. The shipbuilders’ and the designer’s competence and experience inspire confidence that our new ships will change the crab fleet appearance”, said Aleksandr Sapozhnikov, General Director of Russian Crab Group.

The crab fishing vessel of Project 5712P was designed by Damen Engineering (a company headquartered in St. Petersburg) in cooperation with Russian Crab Group’s specialists and with respect of their specifications. The ships will be equipped with an innovative plant for processing of the catch into finished products. The design foresees hydraulic tables, freezers with semi-automatic loading/unloading, a lift for product transportation to a hold. The applied technologies are based on reliability of conventional solutions and mechanization of cargo handling processes. The new ships’ performance will be enhanced with the advanced technological and production equipment. Catching/processing/storage capacity will be twice as high as that of the existing ships.

Special attention has been paid to the crew recreation facilities. When designing the crewmembers’ cabins and common premises, the designers were focused on their demands and practices proven on fishing ships.

The lead ship in the series is to be named Kapitan Manjolin after Nikolai Manjolin, Captain 1st rank of the fishing fleet, Director of Kraboflot, Honorary Citizen of Vladivostok.

Key particulars of Project 5712P ships: length - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.3 knots, main engine – 1,600 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 32, processing and production capacity per 24h — 15 t, freezing hold capacity – 500 cbm.

Russian Crab Group is the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading in Russia. Company’s fleet consist of 19 vessels. The 2021 quota is 12,860 tonnes of crab in the northwestern subzones of the Pacific Ocean, which is the largest share of quotas in the Far Eastern Basin — 19%. Russian Crab exports live and cooked-frozen crab to China, South Korea, Japan and the USA.

