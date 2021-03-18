  The version for the print
    Maritec offers enhanced bunker testing as Phenol content rises

    Maritec, the maritime industry's leading independent testing facility, has introduced a suite of new fuel testing and analysis services aimed at mitigating the risk of bunkering off-spec fuel. The Maritec Enhanced Analysis Package (MEAP) is an upgraded testing programme developed to complement the existing ISO8217 fuel testing standard.

    As part of the overall MEAP, three additional testing services are available depending on the level of detailed analysis required. Testing services include the analysis of fuel for deleterious materials, chemical contamination by GCMS - screening, stability by P-values sediment, and asphaltenes.

    As an option, MEAP includes a Compatibility Package allowing ship operators to determine the compatibility of ROB and new bunker of three blending ratios (10:90, 50:50, 90:10). The analysis is based on a Total Sediment Potential (TSP) test as recommended by the International Council on Combustion Engines (CIMAC). Engine problems relating to fuel stability can also be prevented with a MEAP Stability Package. Fuel with low stability exhibits a higher potential for asphaltenes, resulting in higher volumes of sludge causing various engine operational problems. The Stability Package analyses the fuel for Total Sediment Accelerate (TSA), Total Sediment Existent (TSE) and Total Sediment Potential (TSP), with further tests carried out to assess P-value and asphaltene content.

    In January and February this year, Maritec tested several VLSFO samples from a Singapore supplier where high concentrations of Phenol were recorded. In one case 385ppm was detected, while another showed 111ppm. "At these high concentrations there is an increased risk of the fuel losing stability and breaking down, leading to deposits in the fuel system, filters and purifiers," said Rendi. If Phenol is detected in bunker fuel, Maritec advises to carefully observe the fuel system and conduct further Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (GCMS) testing to detect other higher boiling point phenolic compounds and Estonian shale oil (alkyl 1,3-benzenediol derivatives).

    About Maritec

    Maritec Laboratories Pte Ltd was incorporated in 1999 as a marine fuel laboratory providing analysis results and technical advice to a portfolio of international shipping companies. In May 2005, the company was acquired by a group of marine fuel specialists who resigned from DNV Petroleum Services and the company was renamed Maritec Pte Ltd (Maritec). With the enhanced domain knowledge and expertise from the new management team, Maritec was able to provide technically superior fuel quality services at very competitive rates and became one of the leading marine fuel testing and advisory organisations since then. In June 2020, Maritec was acquired by Centre Testing International Group (CTI Group). Within a few months, the Marine Services Division of CTI Group was fully integrated with Maritec. As the result of the acquisition and integration, Maritec is the only organisation capable of providing comprehensive inspection, testing, certification and consultancy services for marine fuel quality, water quality and prevention of hazardous material in ships.

