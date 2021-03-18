  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 18 15:19

    Singapore reaffirms role of ReCAAP and its efforts to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia

    Singapore, as one of the 20 Contracting Parties to the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery (ReCAAP), and host to the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC), is pleased to have participated in the 15th Anniversary Symposium of ReCAAP held today.

    Organised virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Symposium recognised the achievements of ReCAAP over the past 15 years and reaffirmed the commitment of the Contracting Parties to sustain the activities of ReCAAP to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia.

    In his welcome address, Singapore Minister for Transport, Mr Ong Ye Kung, emphasised the need for the global community to exercise collective responsibility to protect global commons like the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, and recognised the ReCAAP ISC as a vital part of the regional anti-piracy architecture for international cooperation against a transboundary problem. Mr Ong added, “Singapore is honoured to have played an active part in the ISC’s development over the years and will continue to work with the Contracting Parties of ReCAAP in giving the centre our strongest support.”

    International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General, Mr Kitack Lim, delivered the keynote address at the symposium. In his address, Mr Lim said that the IMO remained committed to being supportive of ReCAAP to enhance regional cooperation through information sharing and capacity building. Mr Lim also encouraged ReCAAP to share its experience and achievements with other regions, so as to demonstrate what effective regional collaboration can achieve to address both long-lasting but also emerging security threats.

    Speaking as a panellist at the panel discussion on ‘The Future of ReCAAP’, Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), outlined how ReCAAP could demonstrate its continued relevance by leveraging data analytics and predictive analysis to distill useful trends for the shipping industry and law enforcement authorities, and forge new areas of collaboration to enhance ReCAAP’s role as a key node within the wider international maritime community.

    Singapore also participated in the ReCAAP 15th Governing Council meeting held virtually from 16 to 17 March 2021. At the meeting, the Governing Council reviewed the work of the ReCAAP ISC in 2020 and discussed the activities and strategies for 2021 and beyond.

    Ms Quah said, “ReCAAP has grown significantly in the last 15 years. Today, it is recognised as a successful model of strong inter-governmental co-operation against piracy and sea robbery through timely reporting, information sharing, and capacity building. Countries from beyond Asia have joined, adding to the depth of experiences and strengths of ReCAAP. Our heartiest congratulations to the Governor of Philippines for his renewal as Chairperson of the Governing Council and to the Governor of Bangladesh for her appointment as Vice-Chairperson. We look forward to supporting them in their new roles, as we continue the good work of ReCAAP as a global model for inter-governmental co-operation against piracy and sea robbery.”

Другие новости по темам: piracy, Singapore, ReCAAP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput
18:31 Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone
18:09 Damen signs with South Port New Zealand for ATD 2412
17:50 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group
17:16 H2Gate: towards transhipment of 1 million tons of green hydrogen in the Amsterdam port
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2021
16:09 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
15:47 Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine enter into a MoU with the purpose of building a green ammonia facility based on SOEC electrolysis
15:19 Singapore reaffirms role of ReCAAP and its efforts to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia
14:53 Container ship "Barys" makes maiden voyage on Aktau-Baku route as part of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
14:20 Maritec offers enhanced bunker testing as Phenol content rises
14:01 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
13:38 Russian Fishery Company licensed its training center
13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport
09:37 Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18, 2021
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 17

18:16 Crowley, ESVAGT to partner to add vessel and service capacity for the U.S. offshore wind industry
17:49 Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal
17:26 ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution
17:05 Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved
16:27 Contracts awarded for state-of-the-art service operation vessels for Dogger Bank wind farm
16:14 APM Terminals launches two further APIs this month
15:59 2.3 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022
15:04 Rolls-Royce receives EPA Tier 4 certification for mtu marine propulsion systems
14:23 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Vanino and De Kastri seaports
14:05 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 47% to 799,315 TEUs in February 2021
13:58 Rosmorport receives permission for commissioning of 5 objects of built real estate property in the seaport of Sabetta
13:29 Star Bulk Carriers announces closing of acquisition of 6 dry bulk vessels from Eneti
12:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt
11:55 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
11:30 Gazprom and Shell expand cooperation
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 17, 2021
10:09 Singapore becomes the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation
09:53 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:18 ONE adds new EAF service directly connecting Asia and East Africa
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 16

18:27 Iridium partner Marlink expands relationship with Soremar Group
18:10 Sif and Royal IHC finalize acquisition of “KCI the engineers”
17:58 Neste chooses Rotterdam as intended location for expansion of sustainable fuels production capacity
17:50 CPC and Novorossiysk sign investment Letter of Intent
17:25 RS introduces new distinguishing mark POSIMOOR-FIX
17:02 Wärtsilä highlights potential for new technological advances to enable scrubbers to tackle maritime CO2 emissions
16:32 Ardmore Shipping confirms JV to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to the marine sector
16:12 Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped over 15,000 tonnes of cargo bound for Russia’s Arctic projects
15:27 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:56 Fire and tactical drill held at the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad
14:34 Baltic Chemical Complex in Ust-Luga obtains state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza
14:15 Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander completes her second conversion project for a walk-to-work vessel
13:14 Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions
13:00 Sibanthracite begins exporting coal in large ships with capacities over 160,000 tonnes