  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 18 12:13

    RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents

    The Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends the validity of ships’ crew certificates of competency and certificates of proficiency that have expired or expire before 30 June 2021, says press center of RF Ministry of Transport.  

    The decision is made amid the current epidemiological situation worldwide caused by expansion of the coronavirus infection. It is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the international shipping.

    Crewmembers being on a voyage and not able to extend the validity of certificates through the established procedure will have their documents automatically extended for a three-month period.

    The list of such documents includes: diplomas issued by Marine Administration of the Russian Federation; certificates of diploma recognition issued by a foreign country; credentials; certificates allowing for operation on tankers; certificates of ship's cooks; other documents required under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978.

    No extension marks or new documents are required.

    According to the statement, Marine Administration of the Russian Federation reserves the right to change or cancel the above mentioned measures any time, depending on the situation with the COVID-19.

    The previous extension covered the period through March 31.

    Related links:

    Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents >>>>

    RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents >>>>

    RF Ministry of Transport postpones expiration date of vessel documents for half a year  >>>>

Другие новости по темам: COVID-19  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 18

13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport
09:37 Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18, 2021
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 17

18:16 Crowley, ESVAGT to partner to add vessel and service capacity for the U.S. offshore wind industry
17:49 Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal
17:26 ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution
17:05 Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved
16:27 Contracts awarded for state-of-the-art service operation vessels for Dogger Bank wind farm
16:14 APM Terminals launches two further APIs this month
15:59 2.3 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022
15:04 Rolls-Royce receives EPA Tier 4 certification for mtu marine propulsion systems
14:23 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Vanino and De Kastri seaports
14:05 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 47% to 799,315 TEUs in February 2021
13:58 Rosmorport receives permission for commissioning of 5 objects of built real estate property in the seaport of Sabetta
13:29 Star Bulk Carriers announces closing of acquisition of 6 dry bulk vessels from Eneti
12:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt
11:55 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
11:30 Gazprom and Shell expand cooperation
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 17, 2021
10:09 Singapore becomes the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation
09:53 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:18 ONE adds new EAF service directly connecting Asia and East Africa
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 16

18:27 Iridium partner Marlink expands relationship with Soremar Group
18:10 Sif and Royal IHC finalize acquisition of “KCI the engineers”
17:58 Neste chooses Rotterdam as intended location for expansion of sustainable fuels production capacity
17:50 CPC and Novorossiysk sign investment Letter of Intent
17:25 RS introduces new distinguishing mark POSIMOOR-FIX
17:02 Wärtsilä highlights potential for new technological advances to enable scrubbers to tackle maritime CO2 emissions
16:32 Ardmore Shipping confirms JV to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to the marine sector
16:12 Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped over 15,000 tonnes of cargo bound for Russia’s Arctic projects
15:27 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:56 Fire and tactical drill held at the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad
14:34 Baltic Chemical Complex in Ust-Luga obtains state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza
14:15 Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander completes her second conversion project for a walk-to-work vessel
13:14 Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions
13:00 Sibanthracite begins exporting coal in large ships with capacities over 160,000 tonnes
12:31 Bahri Chemicals concludes long-term time charter agreement with UACC for 9 IMO2 MR chemical tankers
12:13 Edda Wind orders two additional vessels and prepares for IPO
11:52 NIBULON opens 2021 navigation season on the Dnipro river
11:23 Gazprom, RusGazDobycha and NIPIGAZ make decision to terminate EPC contract for Ust-Luga Gas Processing Complex
11:21 ABS launches smart emissions reporting tool
11:13 Gazprom Neft develops new-generation seabed stations supported by Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade
10:50 Finnlines’ Annual Report 2020 published
10:27 Port of Oakland up 26 percent in Feb 2021
09:54 The ‘Breakbulk Europe’ conference to be held in Rotterdam in 2022
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 16, 2021
09:27 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of March 15

2021 March 15

17:41 Container traffic at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) rose by 15% YoY