2021 March 18 11:51

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea

The crew of the newest Russian warship-the frigate Admiral Kasatonov in accordance with the plans of the long-distance campaign continues to operate in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, south-east of the island of Crete, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The Russian sailors master their maritime skills and conduct the ship exercises on different types of defence of a single ship during the passage by sea.

Last week, the frigate of the Northern Fleet Admiral Kasatonov completed a business call at the port of Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus.

During the campaign in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian ship also made business calls in Algeria, Greece, Egypt and Turkey. The Republic of Cyprus has become the fifth country in the region to have the newest frigate of the Northern Fleet in its port.

The ship left the main base of the Northern Fleet — Severomorsk-on December 30, 2020. During the long trip, she overcame about 15 thousand nautical miles.

Before the campaign the civilian sailors, marines and other attached personnel were vaccinated against coronavirus infection with the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V.