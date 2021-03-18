2021 March 18 12:39

Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD

Sea Ranger Service takes further steps offshore with the appointment of Christel Pullens as Managing Director

Sea Ranger Service, the company that has been carrying out surveying and research tasks in the North Sea with special, emission-free sailing offshore work vessels since 2018, has appointed former Dockwise manager and WISTA board member Christel Pullens as its new managing director as of March 1, 2021.



With nearly 25 years of technical and commercial experience in shipbuilding and offshore, including as Senior Sales Manager Projects at Dockwise (now Boskalis), Head of Sales & Marketing at DAMEN Shiprepair & Conversion and Global Sales & Marketing Director at Alewijnse, Christel is now joining the Sea Ranger Service's mission to accelerate sustainability in the maritime sector.



Christel Pullens: “For me, working for the Sea Ranger Service means making an impact through sustainable disruptive innovation. The company has set clear goals for the next 20 years: coaching and training 20,000 young people in port cities with a high youth unemployment rate towards a maritime career and the recovery of 1 million hectares of seagrass. This is a mission that I fully support.



I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to contribute to the realization of the ambitious goals of the Sea Ranger Service. In my role as Managing Director, in addition to building new ships, supporting the team and further professionalizing the Sea Ranger Service, I will focus on building relationships with customers, strategic partners, the portfolio and the order book. I am really looking forward to working with the enthusiastic team of the Sea Ranger Service! ”



The Sea Ranger Service has a combined social and sustainable mission. The company operates emission-free sailing offshore workboats for numerous surveying and research tasks. Clients include NIOZ (Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research), North Sea Farmers and various government agencies. In addition, the Sea Ranger Service offers training and learn-work experience for young people as a stepping stone to a seafaring career.