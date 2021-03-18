-
2021 March 18 09:37
Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
Oil prices fell by 0.63%-0.65%
As of March 18, 07:10, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.65% lower to settle at $67.56 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.63% to close at $64.21 a barrel.
