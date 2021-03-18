  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 18 09:37

    Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth

    Oil prices fell by 0.63%-0.65%

    As of March 18, 07:10, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.65% lower to settle at $67.56 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.63% to close at $64.21 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices decrease on US reserves growth.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 18

13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport
09:37 Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18, 2021
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 17

18:16 Crowley, ESVAGT to partner to add vessel and service capacity for the U.S. offshore wind industry
17:49 Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal
17:26 ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution
17:05 Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved
16:27 Contracts awarded for state-of-the-art service operation vessels for Dogger Bank wind farm
16:14 APM Terminals launches two further APIs this month
15:59 2.3 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022
15:04 Rolls-Royce receives EPA Tier 4 certification for mtu marine propulsion systems
14:23 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Vanino and De Kastri seaports
14:05 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 47% to 799,315 TEUs in February 2021
13:58 Rosmorport receives permission for commissioning of 5 objects of built real estate property in the seaport of Sabetta
13:29 Star Bulk Carriers announces closing of acquisition of 6 dry bulk vessels from Eneti
12:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt
11:55 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
11:30 Gazprom and Shell expand cooperation
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 17, 2021
10:09 Singapore becomes the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation
09:53 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:18 ONE adds new EAF service directly connecting Asia and East Africa
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 16

18:27 Iridium partner Marlink expands relationship with Soremar Group
18:10 Sif and Royal IHC finalize acquisition of “KCI the engineers”
17:58 Neste chooses Rotterdam as intended location for expansion of sustainable fuels production capacity
17:50 CPC and Novorossiysk sign investment Letter of Intent
17:25 RS introduces new distinguishing mark POSIMOOR-FIX
17:02 Wärtsilä highlights potential for new technological advances to enable scrubbers to tackle maritime CO2 emissions
16:32 Ardmore Shipping confirms JV to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to the marine sector
16:12 Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped over 15,000 tonnes of cargo bound for Russia’s Arctic projects
15:27 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:56 Fire and tactical drill held at the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad
14:34 Baltic Chemical Complex in Ust-Luga obtains state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza
14:15 Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander completes her second conversion project for a walk-to-work vessel
13:14 Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions
13:00 Sibanthracite begins exporting coal in large ships with capacities over 160,000 tonnes
12:31 Bahri Chemicals concludes long-term time charter agreement with UACC for 9 IMO2 MR chemical tankers
12:13 Edda Wind orders two additional vessels and prepares for IPO
11:52 NIBULON opens 2021 navigation season on the Dnipro river
11:23 Gazprom, RusGazDobycha and NIPIGAZ make decision to terminate EPC contract for Ust-Luga Gas Processing Complex
11:21 ABS launches smart emissions reporting tool
11:13 Gazprom Neft develops new-generation seabed stations supported by Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade
10:50 Finnlines’ Annual Report 2020 published
10:27 Port of Oakland up 26 percent in Feb 2021
09:54 The ‘Breakbulk Europe’ conference to be held in Rotterdam in 2022
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 16, 2021
09:27 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of March 15

2021 March 15

17:41 Container traffic at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) rose by 15% YoY