2021 March 17 17:49

Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal

In accordance with the Management Policy of soil extracted during dredging in the inland and territorial seas of the Russian Federation, when creating separate facilities in them, approved by Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1393 dated December 19, 2015, FSUE “Rosmorport” informs about the development of design documentation for the Vysotsky Grain Terminal project.

Persons interested in the use of the bottom soil, which will be extracted during dredging while implementing this project, have the right to send a statement to FSUE “Rosmorport” about their intention to conclude a contract for the supplies of bottom soil.

The purpose of the project is to build a new maritime terminal for transshipment of grain cargo with a capacity of 4 million tons per year, located in the city of Vysotsk of the Leningrad Region.

LLC “Tehnotrans” acted as the initiator of the project.

Preliminary scope of dredging is 1.09 million cubic meters (to be specified during designing stage).