2021 March 17 17:26

ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), a leading global port operator and management company headquartered in Manila, Philippines, announced the successful live implementation of an AI-powered operational optimization tool at its flagship terminal, the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

The solution, YardSight, is part of a larger AI Solution Suite - AiCON, developed by Avlino, a New Jersey-based AI and digital transformation company, in partnership with IGO Solutions, a UK-based leading solutions provider for container terminals.

YardSight performs capacity optimization, throughput management, and yard space maximization. Leveraging real-time and historical operational data from internal and external sources, the AI application adapts to the current state and responds back to users with intelligent work directives based on the transformative conditions.



About International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.



About Manila International Container Terminal

In 1988, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) won the 25 + 25 years concession to operate the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in an international tender. Since ICTSI’s takeover, MICT has increased its annual capacity five-fold, expanded its container handling fleet to make it the largest and most modern container terminal in the Philippines, and switched from a manual control system to an integrated real-time IT terminal control system. MICT is ICTSI’s flagship operation.



About IGO Solutions

IGO Solutions Ltd., a global leader in technology driven business solutions that has been supporting Ports, Shipping and Logistics customers for almost two decades. IGO carries an impressive 800+ man-years of specialist experience in Container Terminals and Ports and this combined with technical expertise in automation systems delivers incredible results.



About Avlino

Avlino Inc. is a sector-specific artificial intelligence company supporting capital intensive industries including Maritime Logistics and Telecommunications. From automation to autonomous intelligence, Avlino applies an AI-first approach that combines patent-pending innovative technologies with an integrated process of Data Engineering, AI/ML and domain-centric expertise. This methodology dramatically improves solution delivery, reducing implementation time and costs, while increasing performance.



About AiCON

AiCON is a modular-based, comprehensive Suite of Solutions, designed to address specific operational needs within container terminal operations by utilizing AI-infused logic and process automation that seamlessly embeds into business activities. Working as a dynamic layer that stacks on top of Terminal Operating Systems (TOS), AiCON renders operations smarter, overcoming daily uncertainties, managing business trade-offs, and delivering strategic success to end-users.