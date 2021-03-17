2021 March 17 15:59

2.3 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022

Some 2.3 million cubic meters of material is to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022, including 1 million cbm in 2021 and 1.3 million cbm in 2022. Upon completion of the infrastructure projects in the Gulf of Ob, annual maintenance dredging is to exceed 3 million cbm, Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.

According to him, reconstruction of the access canal in the Gulf of Ob is to be completed in 2022. Then it will be possible to estimate the scope of annual maintenance dredging.

