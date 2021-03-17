  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 17 17:05

    Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved

    Valletta Cruise Port together with local authorities and partners has worked on COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising in Valletta with the aim of facilitating operations in this transitional phase. These operating guidelines have been prepared and forwarded to the health authorities, with approval received last week, according to Global Ports Holding's release.

    The guideline document establishes, embodies and merges Valletta Cruise Port’s operational plans, procedures and guidelines with cruise line protocols to ascertain the safe continuation of cruising. The compilation of these guidelines is based on the results of facility assessments within the context of recent and current regional events brought about by the pandemic.

    Any future calls to Malta must embody these guidelines. Valletta Cruise Port is looking forward to receiving the cruise lines’ own protocols reflecting these guidelines for prompt approval by the local authorities.

    As part of Global Ports Holdings (GPH), Valletta Cruise Port commenced preparations for the post-COVID cruising reality way back in January 2020, at the first sightings of the pandemic. The actions taken were to revise the Emergency Response Plans and the Health and Safety Protocols for all of the 19 ports forming part of the GPH network, inclusive of Valletta Cruise Port. In addition, Valletta Cruise Port obtained the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council, based on the reinforced protocols. This process meant that Valletta Cruise Port was well prepared to welcome back the first cruise calls last August, with cruise calls ongoing weekly since then.

    Furthermore, Valletta Cruise is supporting a €49.9 million initiative spearheaded by Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta to develop shore-side electricity infrastructure. The first of this two-phased project includes a €37 million investment to provide shore power on the five main cruise ship quays of the Grand Harbour by the end of 2023. Excavation works have commenced for the underground electricity cables that will distribute electricity from an existing distribution centre to the quays at Valletta’s Grand Harbour. Each quay will be supplied with shore-side transformers and shore-to-ship connection panels that enable ships to turn off their combustion engines and switch to electrical power as soon as they berth. To this effect works are currently in progress on Quays Pinto 4-5.

Другие новости по темам: COVID-19, Valletta Cruise Port  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 17

17:05 Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved
16:27 Contracts awarded for state-of-the-art service operation vessels for Dogger Bank wind farm
16:14 APM Terminals launches two further APIs this month
15:59 2.3 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022
15:04 Rolls-Royce receives EPA Tier 4 certification for mtu marine propulsion systems
14:23 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Vanino and De Kastri seaports
14:05 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 47% to 799,315 TEUs in February 2021
13:58 Rosmorport receives permission for commissioning of 5 objects of built real estate property in the seaport of Sabetta
13:29 Star Bulk Carriers announces closing of acquisition of 6 dry bulk vessels from Eneti
12:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt
11:55 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
11:30 Gazprom and Shell expand cooperation
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 17, 2021
10:09 Singapore becomes the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation
09:53 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:31 Oil prices are slightly up
09:18 ONE adds new EAF service directly connecting Asia and East Africa
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 16

18:27 Iridium partner Marlink expands relationship with Soremar Group
18:10 Sif and Royal IHC finalize acquisition of “KCI the engineers”
17:58 Neste chooses Rotterdam as intended location for expansion of sustainable fuels production capacity
17:50 CPC and Novorossiysk sign investment Letter of Intent
17:25 RS introduces new distinguishing mark POSIMOOR-FIX
17:02 Wärtsilä highlights potential for new technological advances to enable scrubbers to tackle maritime CO2 emissions
16:32 Ardmore Shipping confirms JV to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to the marine sector
16:12 Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped over 15,000 tonnes of cargo bound for Russia’s Arctic projects
15:27 Bunker prices continue rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:56 Fire and tactical drill held at the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad
14:34 Baltic Chemical Complex in Ust-Luga obtains state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza
14:15 Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander completes her second conversion project for a walk-to-work vessel
13:14 Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions
13:00 Sibanthracite begins exporting coal in large ships with capacities over 160,000 tonnes
12:31 Bahri Chemicals concludes long-term time charter agreement with UACC for 9 IMO2 MR chemical tankers
12:13 Edda Wind orders two additional vessels and prepares for IPO
11:52 NIBULON opens 2021 navigation season on the Dnipro river
11:23 Gazprom, RusGazDobycha and NIPIGAZ make decision to terminate EPC contract for Ust-Luga Gas Processing Complex
11:21 ABS launches smart emissions reporting tool
11:13 Gazprom Neft develops new-generation seabed stations supported by Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade
10:50 Finnlines’ Annual Report 2020 published
10:27 Port of Oakland up 26 percent in Feb 2021
09:54 The ‘Breakbulk Europe’ conference to be held in Rotterdam in 2022
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 16, 2021
09:27 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of March 15

2021 March 15

17:41 Container traffic at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) rose by 15% YoY
17:16 Woodside and Trafigura collaborate on first carbon offset condensate cargo from Pluto LNG
16:28 Russia’s Arctic to need 8 nuclear-powered icebreakers by 2030
16:05 The largest industrial onshore wind farm in Flanders is now operational
15:19 Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp upgrade Europa Terminal as part of sustainable growth
14:59 Ghana to host 2nd International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference on 6-8 July 2021
14:34 Top five reasons to attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference released
14:12 Wilhelmsen takes a bigger stake in Edda Wind
13:46 NUTEP increases its transport equipment
13:21 Another 7,000 pure car carrier delivered at Imabari Shipbuilding
13:00 ESPO Award 2021 to reward ports for their contribution to recovery and prosperity of local community
12:31 Braskem partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk in new Lead Logistics agreement
12:07 Ports America Chesapeake orders 15 eco-efficient hybrid RTGs from Konecranes
11:34 Sovcomflot’s net profit increased by over 18 per cent in 2020
11:05 The Eco Savona enters the Grimaldi fleet
10:47 Fincantieri launches the third PPA “Raimondo Montecuccoli” in Riva Trigoso