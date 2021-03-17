2021 March 17 14:05

Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 47% to 799,315 TEUs in February 2021

The Port of Los Angeles processed 799,315 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in February, a 47% jump compared to February 2020. It was the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year increases and the strongest February in the Port’s 114-year history, according to the company's release.



“One year ago global trade slowed to a crawl as the COVID-19 pandemic first hit China and then spread worldwide,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.” Today, we are in the seventh month of an unparalleled import surge, driven by unprecedented demands by American consumers.



“Our challenges now are focused on getting port workers vaccinated and assisting stakeholders in managing this heavy flow of cargo,” Seroka added. “We will do everything we can to help get shipping lines back on schedule. It’s critical that we clear the backlog of cargo and return more certainty to the Pacific trade.”



February 2021 loaded imports reached 412,884 TEUs compared to the previous year. Loaded exports decreased 24.7% to 101,208 TEUs. Empty containers, heavily in demand in Asia, surged 104% compared to February 2020 reaching 285,223 TEUs.



A total of 78 cargo vessels arrived in January, including four extra loaders.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.