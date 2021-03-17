2021 March 17 13:29

Star Bulk Carriers announces closing of acquisition of 6 dry bulk vessels from Eneti

Star Bulk Carriers has taken delivery of six dry bulk vessels pursuant to the previously announced transaction with ENETI INC. (formerly known as SCORPIO BULKERS INC.), according to the company's release.

The seventh vessel of the transaction, SBI PEGASUS, is expected to be delivered to the Company within early second quarter of this year. The Company issued to the ENETI affiliates 2,649,203 common shares representing the shares consideration for the acquisition of the six vessels and assumed outstanding lease obligations of approximately $86.9 million.

Following the deliveries, the Company has 101,888,919 common shares issued and outstanding. All six vessels are employed in the spot market.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, mineralsand grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassoland Singapore. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.