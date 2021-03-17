2021 March 17 12:44

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 487

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between March 8 and March 12 grew by RUB 487 and totaled RUB 23,800 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 21,350 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 642 to RUB 23,125pmt;

Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 702 to RUB 21,794 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 22,850 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the price rose by RUB 225 to RUB 26,125 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 488 to RUB 34,288 pmt.