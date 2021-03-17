2021 March 17 10:09

Singapore becomes the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation

Singapore has become the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation. Ratifying the Convention will support the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) to become an Inter-governmental organization, according to the Port of Singapore's release.

IALA is the leading international association for technical standards in marine aids to navigation (ATON), vessel traffic services (VTS) and e-navigation. IALA develops common standards and practices across the maritime industry to foster safe, economic and efficient shipping. As an Inter-governmental organization, IALA will be better placed to fulfil the crucial role it plays in facilitating marine navigation.

As the maritime sector moves into the new digital world, IALA will play a key role in developing the navigation aids of the future.

IALA is responsible to develop standards in seven key areas which includes:

Marine Aids to Navigation Planning And Service Requirements

Marine Aids to Navigation Design and Delivery

Radionavigation Services

Vessel Traffic Services

Training and Certification

Digital Communication Technologies

Information Services