2021 March 17 09:18

ONE adds new EAF service directly connecting Asia and East Africa

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced a new addition to its service network connecting Asia and East Africa. The new EAF service will complement its existing Asia-East Africa services (EA1/EA2), and provide a direct service to Kenya and Tanzania, giving customers additional service options and greater flexibility in this growing market.

The EAF service starts from the sailing arriving at Shanghai on 31st March 2021.

The EAF service rotation is as follows: Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Port Kelang – Mombasa – Dar es Salaam – Port Kelang - Singapore – Shanghai (Weekly frequency).