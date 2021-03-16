2021 March 16 18:10

Sif and Royal IHC finalize acquisition of “KCI the engineers”

Sif Holding (‘Sif’) and Royal IHC (‘IHC’) have finalized the acquisition of “KCI the engineers” (‘KCI’) by Sif, according to the company's release. Works Councils have advised positively on the acquisition and trade unions have been informed. Financial details will not be disclosed. KCI employs approx. 65 people who realized profitable sales of approx. €9 million in 2020. The management of KCI was involved during the whole acquisition process and is very pleased to now be member of Roermond/Rotterdam based Sif Holding N.V. They will continue their management positions.



Adding design engineering skills is key for Sif and an important next step in its development towards an integrated total solution partner for offshore wind monopile products and services. This acquisition of KCI is instrumental to fully support this development and we very much look forward to the cooperation with the people at KCI the engineers.’

Marc Groenendijk, Managing Director of KCI says: ‘The aim of the KCI management has been to find the best possible partner for our business activities while we continue to serve our clients in the oil & gas, renewable and leisure market as independent service provider. With Sif as our new shareholder, we are confident that we can continue to pursue a strong position in the offshore energy market with a further growth in the offshore wind market and continue to offer our customers effective tailor-made designs and solutions.’

Gerben Eggink, CEO of Royal IHC states: ‘We are delighted that we have found the right partner in Sif for the future of KCI and of its employees. We wish KCI all the best in its future endeavors.’