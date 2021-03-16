2021 March 16 14:56

Fire and tactical drill held at the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad

On March 10, 2021, fire and tactical drill organized by the Central Administration for the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Kaliningrad Region was held at the FSUE “Rosmorport” railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad, Rosmorport says in a press release.

In addition to the duty crews of the fire and rescue forces, the employees of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport”, doctors of two Kaliningrad ambulance crews, rescuers of the search and rescue squad and employees of the State Inspection of Small Vessels center of the Central Administration for the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Kaliningrad Region, who patrolled the berthing zone, also took part in these exercises.

More than 10 technical units were involved in the exercises, including rescue boats and a fire train; work of the fire extinguishing unit with the Cobra hydroabrasive cutting was also demonstrated.

According to the legend of the exercises, as a result of collapse of tanks with diesel fuel, a crack was formed in one of the tanks with a capacity of 60 tons, which was followed by an oil leak and ignition. The fire rank No. 2 was assigned to the conditional fire.

During the exercises, interaction between units of the territorial fire and rescue garrison, life support services and structural units of the North-Western Basin Branch during firefighting and emergency rescue operations on an increased call rank was tested. Operation of all fire extinguishing systems of the railway ferry complex and the correctness of primary personnel actions in case of fire were checked.

According to the results of the exercises, all the set goals were achieved. The actions and coherence of the fire and rescue garrison units, life support services and units of the railway ferry complex during the extinguishing of conditional fire and emergency rescue operations received a positive assessment.