2021 March 16 14:34

Baltic Chemical Complex in Ust-Luga obtains state expert approval from Glavgosexpertiza

The complex will include sea terminals for product shipment

Glavgosexpertiza of Russia (General Board of State Expert Review) says it has reviewed the design documentation and the results of engineering surveys for the construction of a gas chemical facility as a part of the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG) in the Leningrad Region. The facility is designed to produce up to 3 million tonnes of polyethylene per year. The project has obtained an approval of Glavgosexpertiza.

Gazprom and RusGazDobycha are implementing the project for the creation of a Complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG) near Ust-Luga. It will comprise a complex for natural gas processing and liquefaction (GPC CPECG) and a gas chemical complex. GPC CPECG operator is RusKhimAlyans, a company established on a parity basis by Gazprom and RusGazDobycha. RusGazDobycha will build the technically affiliated gas chemical facility that will process ethane generated by the complex. The project is supported by VEB.RF. Under the existing long-term contracts, the CPECG will be provided with raw materials for not less than 20 years

The project approved by Glavgosexpertiza provides for construction of a facility designed to annually process up to 3.5 million tonnes of ethane and to produce up to 3 million tonnes of polyethylene.

The project designer – Lengiproneftekhim for CPECG Construction, LLC.

