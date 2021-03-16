2021 March 16 13:00

Sibanthracite begins exporting coal in large ships with capacities over 160,000 tonnes

Sibanthracite says it shipped 160,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal from the port of Taman in the MARAN FORTUNE, a Capesize class bulk carrier. The products are earmarked for customers in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR), primarily from China.

This is the first time Sibanthracite has exported coal using such a large capacity vessel, and it will continue to utilize these ships to supply countries in the Asia-Pacific Region. In 2021, the volume of coal transported from the port of Taman by Capesize class vessels is expected to exceed one million tonnes.

The move to shipping via large-capacity vessels was prompted by the need to meet APR consumers’ growing demand for Sibanthracite products. The use of Capsize class ships allows the company to optimize the shipping process by exporting large shipments at one time, while increasing the efficiency of export operations by reducing the cost of sea freight.

Sibanthracite is the world’s largest producer and exporter of high-quality UHG anthracite and Russia’s leading producer of metallurgical coals. Over 90% of the company’s products are exported. Shipment for export is carried out from the ports in the Far East, the Port of Taman, the Port of Ust-Luga, and others.

