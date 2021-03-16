2021 March 16 14:15

Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander completes her second conversion project for a walk-to-work vessel

Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander has successfully completed her second conversion project for a walk-to-work vessel (W2W). Delivered to Wagenborg as Keizersborg, this vessel will be used as a standby and support vessel for inspection and maintenance of unmanned platforms in both Dutch and British waters in the southern North Sea.



After the positive experiences with the W2W vessel Kasteelborg, Wagenborg has once again opted to convert a standard Platform Supply Vessel into this specialist offshore vessel. The DP2 vessel was designed by Wärtsilä and built by Wuhu Shipyard in China.

Keizersborg was converted in 16 weeks by the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard and provided with an extra accommodation module, a motion compensated gangway and a retractable bow thruster.



Ship conversion is a very specialized line of work that Royal Niestern Sander has made its own. Royal Niestern Sander has a large portfolio of very diverse and complex ship conversions.