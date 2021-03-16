2021 March 16 11:52

NIBULON opens 2021 navigation season on the Dnipro river

On March 10, six navigable hydraulic engineering structures on the Dnipro started to operate, thereby demonstrating the beginning of a new navigation season. NIBULON says its fleet was the first to go through the lock (the Kakhovka Navigation Lock Separate Subdivision) in 2021 and to open navigation on this river in a new season.

Wheat is the first to be transported by vessels. The fleet leaded by the high-capacity POSS-115 project tugs are on the way to NIBULON’s transshipment terminals in Zaporizhzhia region, namely to Khortytsia and Kamianka-Dniprovska branches. The grain will then be shipped for export in the outer roads of Mykolaiv Sea Port.

NIBULON’s shipping company is ready to start navigation. All the company’s vessels are in operation and conduct production tasks, as the company plans to transport up to 4.5 million tons.

It should be mentioned that NIBULON annually demonstrates real results proving the correctness of its decisions and activities. Thus, in 2020 NIBULON transported 4.14 million tons of cargoes by water, thereby achieving the best result in the company’s history.

Due to its comprehensive approach – the construction of high-capacity transshipment terminals, the revival of navigation, and the improvement of Ukrainian navigation waterways – NIBULON has managed to completely change Ukraine’s transport logistics, having redirected cargo flows from road to river.

Since the shipping company started its operation in 2009, NIBULON has transported more than 21.5 million tons of various cargoes, thereby removing the equivalent of about 900 thousand trucks from Ukrainian highways.