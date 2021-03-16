2021 March 16 13:14

Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a large order from YILPORT Holding Inc. for a total of 27 new Kalmar machines: 11 reachstackers, four empty container handlers and 12 heavy terminal tractors. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery of all machines scheduled for Q3 and Q4 of 2021, according to the company's release.

YILPORT Holding Inc. was established in August 2011 as a subsidiary to consolidate the port and container terminal operations of the YILDIRIM Group. Today, YILPORT Holding operates 22 marine ports and terminals globally: five in Turkey, seven in Portugal, two in Spain, two in Sweden and one each in Norway, Malta, Italy, Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala. In addition, YILPORT operates five dry terminals in Turkey and one in Sweden.

The Port of Oslo will receive three Kalmar Eco reachstackers and two Kalmar reachstackers for empty container handling. Leixões Container Terminal in Portugal will receive two Kalmar Eco reachstackers, while Yilport Huelva in Spain will receive one Kalmar Eco reachstacker and four Kalmar heavy terminal tractors and Yilport Gebze in Turkey will receive one Kalmar Eco reachstacker and two Kalmar empty container handlers. Puerto Bolívar in Ecuador will take delivery of two Kalmar reachstackers and two Kalmar empty container handlers. Finally, Gävle Container Terminal in Sweden will receive eight Kalmar heavy terminal tractors.

The Port of Oslo and Gävle Container Terminal have a Kalmar Optimal Care service agreement in place which will cover all the new equipment. Yilport Huelva and Leixões Container Terminal are supported by Kalmar’s on-call services while Gebze and Puerto Bolivar will be serviced and supported by Kalmar’s local dealers.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.