2021 March 16 12:31

Bahri Chemicals concludes long-term time charter agreement with UACC for 9 IMO2 MR chemical tankers

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has announced that its business unit Bahri Chemicals has concluded a long-term time charter agreement with Dubai-headquartered international shipping company United Arab Chemical Carriers Limited (UACC), according to the company's release. As part of the deal, nine UACC IMO2 MR (medium range) chemical tankers will join Bahri Chemicals’ fleet from April 2021 onward, bringing the total number of vessels of the same class that it operates to 31.



It is worth highlighting that Bahri Chemicals has 10 advanced, eco-design, wide-beam IMO2 MR tankers under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea with delivery scheduled for 2022.



Bahri Chemicals currently owns a fleet of 23 chemical tankers, including 22 IMO2 MRs and one IMO2 LR (long range), as well as five product tankers providing maritime transportation to a global customer base across chemicals, clean petroleum products, and vegetable oils industries.