2021 March 16 12:13

Edda Wind orders two additional vessels and prepares for IPO

Wilhelmsen and Østensjø each own 50% of Edda Wind. Anticipating long-term growth for the renewable energy sector, the company has placed an order for two additional Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV), bringing its fleet up to eight.



Launched in 2018, Edda Wind owns and operates service vessels supporting the maintenance work conducted during the commissioning and operation of offshore wind parks.

Reflecting the rapid development of the offshore wind market, Edda Wind currently has two vessels in service, and already has four cutting edge, low-emission service vessels on order with yards, with delivery expected 2022. With additional investment required to further capitalize on market potential, the two owners have also agreed to seek an initial public offering on Euronext Growth Oslo (formerly Merkur Market).



Edda Wind’s CSOV vessels are specially designed for service operations during the commissioning and operation of offshore wind farms and are constructed to be able to accommodate the future zero-emission technology. Four of the vessels are on long term charter agreements with key clients like Ørsted, Vestas and Ocean Breeze.