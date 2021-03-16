2021 March 16 10:50

Finnlines’ Annual Report 2020 published

Finnlines says it has published its Annual Report for 2020.

Finnlines has also published its Financial Statements 2020 and Financial Review Q4 2020 on 25 February 2021, which are available on the Company website as well.

