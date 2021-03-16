-
2021 March 16 09:27
Oil prices start decreasing
Crude oil prices fell by 0.81%-0.83%
As of March 16, 07:20, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.83% lower to settle at $68.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.81% to close at $64.86 a barrel.
Crude oil prices decrease amid expectation of US reserves growth and commodity demand decline in Europe.
2021 March 16
2021 March 15
2021 March 14
2021 March 13
|15:09
|First climate transition finance in Japan
|14:32
|New direct service links Port of Gothenburg to South Africa and Oceania
|12:27
|ClassNK grants its first RMSV notation to newbuilding ”K” LINE’s LNG-fueled PCC “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”