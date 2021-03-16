2021 March 16 09:27

Oil prices start decreasing

Crude oil prices fell by 0.81%-0.83%

As of March 16, 07:20, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.83% lower to settle at $68.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.81% to close at $64.86 a barrel.



Crude oil prices decrease amid expectation of US reserves growth and commodity demand decline in Europe.