2021 March 15 17:41

Container traffic at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) rose by 15% YoY

In January-February 2021, container traffic at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) rose by 15%, year-on-year, to 109,938 TEUs, the stevedore company’s statistics showed.

According to the company’s statement, in the 2-month period CPV showed the best container throughput among the ports of Russia.



The stevedore attributes the result to a regular modernization of its fleet of equipment (80 units over the recent five years).



In 2020, the company put into operation 4 Vityaz cranes of 63 tonnes in capacity and one Liebherr crane of 124 tonnes in capacity.



“This year, the company is to focus on modernization of its intra-port process equipment”, says CPV adding that it has already acquired two reach-stackers with a plan to purchase two more as well as 10 forklift loaders, tractors and other equipment.



Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating in the largest in Russia multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km.

FESCO is a leading public transportation and logistics group of companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain.



