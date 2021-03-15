  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 15 16:05

    The largest industrial onshore wind farm in Flanders is now operational

    The largest industrial onshore wind farm in Flanders, a cooperation between ENGIE, Port of Zeebrugge, and ICO, is now operational after 18 months of intensive preparation and work. This is one important step for the local energy transition, but certainly not the last: the partners are currently exploring additional sustainable initiatives in the Port of Zeebrugge, according to the company's release.

    With its own wind farm consisting of 11 turbines, ICO is taking a huge step forward towards a carbon-neutral future, and deserves to be named a green terminal. The teams of ENGIE devoted themselves continuously to the preparation and construction works for a year and a half, in the occasionally difficult conditions that 2020 entailed.

    The wind turbines provide a total of 110 GWh of renewable energy per year, which corresponds to the consumption of about thirty thousand families, and keeps about fifty thousand tons of CO₂ out of the air each year. This local energy production is used, among other things, for 308 electric charging points that were also installed by ENGIE in 2019. The electric charging island, with a total capacity of 3.4 MW, can charge more than twenty thousand electric vehicles per week with green electricity. For this purpose, a 'smart charging' software, developed by research centre ENGIE Laborelec, is used. This software 'communicates' with the charging points and ensures that they load as efficiently as possible. Moreover, the charging points are in tune with the electricity production of the wind turbines and the supply to the electricity grid.

    The 11 wind turbines and the ICO site also create opportunities regarding flexibility. At the ICO terminal, there is room for storage batteries that can store part of the local renewable energy capacity, and thus account for the intermittent nature of the wind turbines. ENGIE is currently analysing the possible solutions for this.

    In the future, the 11 wind turbines will also be able to create 'shore power' or so-called ‘cold ironing’. This is a principle whereby ships are connected to the electricity grid when moored at the quay. This way, they can turn off their engines in the port, which is environmentally sustainable and prevents noise. Ships mooring at the Port of Zeebrugge in the near future would therefore be supplied directly with local wind energy while they are stationary at the quay. This project strengthens Zeebrugge's position as a Clean Port and energy transition hub in Europe.

Другие новости по темам: ICO, Port of Zeebrugge, ENGIE  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 15

16:05 The largest industrial onshore wind farm in Flanders is now operational
15:19 Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp upgrade Europa Terminal as part of sustainable growth
14:59 Ghana to host 2nd International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference on 6-8 July 2021
14:34 Top five reasons to attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference released
14:12 Wilhelmsen takes a bigger stake in Edda Wind
13:46 NUTEP increases its transport equipment
13:21 Another 7,000 pure car carrier delivered at Imabari Shipbuilding
13:00 ESPO Award 2021 to reward ports for their contribution to recovery and prosperity of local community
12:31 Braskem partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk in new Lead Logistics agreement
12:07 Ports America Chesapeake orders 15 eco-efficient hybrid RTGs from Konecranes
11:34 Sovcomflot’s net profit increased by over 18 per cent in 2020
11:05 The Eco Savona enters the Grimaldi fleet
10:47 Fincantieri launches the third PPA “Raimondo Montecuccoli” in Riva Trigoso
10:38 Development of Nordic gas market continues
10:00 RF Government increased utilization grant for Far North region
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 15, 2021
09:29 Oil prices rise driven by investors’ optimism
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 12

2021 March 14

16:02 USCG commissions Cutter Robert Goldman in Key West
15:17 Wallace International joining Port of Brisbane’s Port West Estate
14:38 PPA reports shipping figures for February 2021
13:45 The Port of Quebec unveils the concept of a future urban park in the Baie De Beauport sector
13:23 DP World and CDPQ sign long-term port and logistics park agreement with Maspion Group in Indonesia
12:33 Maritime NZ encourages on-water safety as America’s Cup resumes
12:04 MarineMax brings a premiere lineup with new models to the Palm Beach Boat Show
11:18 Moscord unveils new ship supply paradigm with Apollo launch
10:52 Atlas Copco has acquired a British compressed air distributor and service provider
09:47 Port Canaveral gets underway as North America’s first LNG cruise port

2021 March 13

15:09 First climate transition finance in Japan
14:32 New direct service links Port of Gothenburg to South Africa and Oceania
12:27 ClassNK grants its first RMSV notation to newbuilding ”K” LINE’s LNG-fueled PCC “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
11:31 "K" Line takes delivery of next-generation LNG fueled car carrier “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
10:58 Iran-flagged container vessel ‘SHAHR E KORD’ suffers explosion in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Haifa

2021 March 12

18:04 Corvette Stoyky and sea tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet make business call to Oman
17:43 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y
17:16 Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger
16:45 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2021 surged by 73.1% Y-o-Y
16:13 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2020
16:12 Rosmorport took part in Hydraulic Engineering Facilities and Dredging Congress
15:28 Aker Arctic prepars for full scale ice trials season
14:40 Port of Antwerp sees strong growth in reefer segment in 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2021 fell by 24.8% Y-o-Y
13:45 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2021 fell by 5.9% Y-o-Y
13:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
12:40 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y
12:15 North America’s tallest cranes rise at the Port of Oakland
11:47 Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reports on transport market results 2020
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)
10:59 Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers
10:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
10:26 Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material
10:00 Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts
09:39 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port of Los Angeles completes nearly $1 million in enhancements to fruit terminal
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12, 2021

2021 March 11

18:14 Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021
17:56 DNV advises Australia’s plan for decarbonising gas networks
17:41 British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension
17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021