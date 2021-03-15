2021 March 15 15:19

Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp upgrade Europa Terminal as part of sustainable growth

To enable Europa Terminal to handle the largest container vessels, Port of Antwerp is planning to deepen the quay wall of this terminal in dialogue with PSA Antwerp, the operator of the terminal, according to the company's release. To this end, the current quay wall will be completely demolished and replaced by a new one. In order to limit the operational impact, the works will be carried out in three phases. With this deepening project, Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp confirm their ambition to make the best and most sustainable use of the existing space at the port.



The Europa Terminal was put into operation in 1990 as the first tidal container terminal at the port of Antwerp. The current maximum draught for vessels that can moor at the quay wall is 13.5 metres. In order to also accommodate container shipping with larger dimensions, the depth of the terminal will be brought in line with the maximum draught of approximately 16 metres at inlet.



Extensive maritime works will be necessary to achieve this deepening. The current quay wall, with a length of almost 1200 metres, needs to be completely demolished. PSA Antwerp is responsible for the renovation of the layout of the adjacent front quay, including new flooring and the installation of large container cranes. The quay wall will be equipped with all no-regret infrastructure measures to enable implementation of shore power. An underwater dam will protect the nearby Galgenschoor nature reserve.

In order to limit the operational impact, the works will be carried out in three phases. This allows a large part of the terminal to remain in operations at all times, while another part of the capacity is diverted to PSA’s Noordzee Terminal. The works are expected to start at the end of 2021.



