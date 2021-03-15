  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 15 15:19

    Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp upgrade Europa Terminal as part of sustainable growth

    To enable Europa Terminal to handle the largest container vessels, Port of Antwerp is planning to deepen the quay wall of this terminal in dialogue with PSA Antwerp, the operator of the terminal, according to the company's release. To this end, the current quay wall will be completely demolished and replaced by a new one. In order to limit the operational impact, the works will be carried out in three phases. With this deepening project, Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp confirm their ambition to make the best and most sustainable use of the existing space at the port.

    The Europa Terminal was put into operation in 1990 as the first tidal container terminal at the port of Antwerp. The current maximum draught for vessels that can moor at the quay wall is 13.5 metres. In order to also accommodate container shipping with larger dimensions, the depth of the terminal will be brought in line with the maximum draught of approximately 16 metres at inlet.

    Extensive maritime works will be necessary to achieve this deepening. The current quay wall, with a length of almost 1200 metres, needs to be completely demolished. PSA Antwerp is responsible for the renovation of the layout of the adjacent front quay, including new flooring and the installation of large container cranes. The quay wall will be equipped with all no-regret infrastructure measures to enable implementation of shore power. An underwater dam will protect the nearby Galgenschoor nature reserve.

    In order to limit the operational impact, the works will be carried out in three phases. This allows a large part of the terminal to remain in operations at all times, while another part of the capacity is diverted to PSA’s Noordzee Terminal. The works are expected to start at the end of 2021.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Antwerp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 15

16:05 The largest industrial onshore wind farm in Flanders is now operational
15:19 Port of Antwerp and PSA Antwerp upgrade Europa Terminal as part of sustainable growth
14:59 Ghana to host 2nd International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference on 6-8 July 2021
14:34 Top five reasons to attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference released
14:12 Wilhelmsen takes a bigger stake in Edda Wind
13:46 NUTEP increases its transport equipment
13:21 Another 7,000 pure car carrier delivered at Imabari Shipbuilding
13:00 ESPO Award 2021 to reward ports for their contribution to recovery and prosperity of local community
12:31 Braskem partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk in new Lead Logistics agreement
12:07 Ports America Chesapeake orders 15 eco-efficient hybrid RTGs from Konecranes
11:34 Sovcomflot’s net profit increased by over 18 per cent in 2020
11:05 The Eco Savona enters the Grimaldi fleet
10:47 Fincantieri launches the third PPA “Raimondo Montecuccoli” in Riva Trigoso
10:38 Development of Nordic gas market continues
10:00 RF Government increased utilization grant for Far North region
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 15, 2021
09:29 Oil prices rise driven by investors’ optimism
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 12

2021 March 14

16:02 USCG commissions Cutter Robert Goldman in Key West
15:17 Wallace International joining Port of Brisbane’s Port West Estate
14:38 PPA reports shipping figures for February 2021
13:45 The Port of Quebec unveils the concept of a future urban park in the Baie De Beauport sector
13:23 DP World and CDPQ sign long-term port and logistics park agreement with Maspion Group in Indonesia
12:33 Maritime NZ encourages on-water safety as America’s Cup resumes
12:04 MarineMax brings a premiere lineup with new models to the Palm Beach Boat Show
11:18 Moscord unveils new ship supply paradigm with Apollo launch
10:52 Atlas Copco has acquired a British compressed air distributor and service provider
09:47 Port Canaveral gets underway as North America’s first LNG cruise port

2021 March 13

15:09 First climate transition finance in Japan
14:32 New direct service links Port of Gothenburg to South Africa and Oceania
12:27 ClassNK grants its first RMSV notation to newbuilding ”K” LINE’s LNG-fueled PCC “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
11:31 "K" Line takes delivery of next-generation LNG fueled car carrier “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”
10:58 Iran-flagged container vessel ‘SHAHR E KORD’ suffers explosion in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Haifa

2021 March 12

18:04 Corvette Stoyky and sea tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet make business call to Oman
17:43 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y
17:16 Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger
16:45 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2021 surged by 73.1% Y-o-Y
16:13 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2020
16:12 Rosmorport took part in Hydraulic Engineering Facilities and Dredging Congress
15:28 Aker Arctic prepars for full scale ice trials season
14:40 Port of Antwerp sees strong growth in reefer segment in 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2021 fell by 24.8% Y-o-Y
13:45 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2021 fell by 5.9% Y-o-Y
13:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
12:40 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y
12:15 North America’s tallest cranes rise at the Port of Oakland
11:47 Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reports on transport market results 2020
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)
10:59 Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers
10:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
10:26 Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material
10:00 Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts
09:39 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port of Los Angeles completes nearly $1 million in enhancements to fruit terminal
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12, 2021

2021 March 11

18:14 Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021
17:56 DNV advises Australia’s plan for decarbonising gas networks
17:41 British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension
17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021